Air show's success marred by govt’s apathy: TN BJP

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader, ANS Prasad said that the Indian Air Force's (IAF’s) aerial bravery, witnessed by 15 lakh people, was a marvel in the sky, but the Tamil Nadu government's administrative inefficiency turned it into a ground-level disaster, earning criticism from millions.

He said that the Chennai Marina Air Show tragedy has left the nation shocked, with five lives lost and many more suffering due to the Tamil Nadu government's incompetence.

Prasad in the statement said, “The event, which drew over 15 lakh people, was plagued by poor planning, inadequate facilities, and a lack of preparedness.”

He alleged that despite prior warnings from the Central government, basic amenities like water, food, and shade were scarce, leading to widespread suffering.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson called upon the Chief Minister to take moral responsibility and apologise to the people for the administrative lapses that led to widespread suffering during the IAF’s Chennai Marina Air Show.

He said that the IAF air show at Chennai achieved a world record and brought pride to Tamil Nadu and its people.

The BJP leader added, “Despite efforts to downplay the incident, the state government's failure to coordinate with Central and state agencies, resulting in inadequate facilities and poor planning, must be acknowledged.”

He said that the Tamil Nadu government must take immediate action against the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary for their role in the debacle, and the government should ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.

ANS Prasad said that the scorching heat took a devastating toll, with over 250 people fainting and 63 hospitalised.

The BJP leader said that eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes, with police and youngsters working together to carry unconscious people into ambulances.

He said that lack of emergency services and poor ambulance management only exacerbated the situation.

The BJP leader alleged that Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian's clarification has only highlighted the state government's administrative inefficiency.

He charged that critics were questioning why the DMK government prioritised the Formula 4 car racing event, benefiting corporate interests and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's publicity, while neglecting the IAF’s air show, organised for public interest.

He said that the Tamil Nadu government must learn from this debacle and prioritise administrative reforms to address the needs and rights of the people.

The BJP leader said that it was time for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to take moral responsibility and apologise to the people.

Prasad said, “Amid the chaos, kind-hearted youngsters took charge, helping those struggling to exit and shielding women, children, and the elderly.”

He added that these young heroes averted a major tragedy, showcasing the resilience and compassion of the community.

ANS Prasad said that lack of coordination between the Tamil Nadu government, Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai Metro Rail, and Southern Railways led to inadequate transportation arrangements.

The BJP leader said that hundreds of thousands were left stranded, unable to attend the event or exit safely.

He said that the Air Show's success was marred by the government's apathy.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that from the Kallakurichi incident to the Air Show, the Tamil Nadu government's disaster management and administrative machinery have consistently failed.

He said, “Critics argue that the DMK government's priorities are skewed, catering to corporate interests while disregarding the welfare of the common people.”

He said that to prevent such tragedies in the future, the government must prioritise administrative reforms, ensuring accountability and transparency.

Prasad said that the people deserve better, and it's time for the government to take responsibility and added that the Chennai Marina Air Show tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the government's failures and called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to wake up and take corrective action, prioritising the needs and rights of the people.

