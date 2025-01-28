January 27 - February 2 OT releases: Pushpa 2, The Story Teller and Identity!

This week, OTT platforms are full of new and exciting content. There is something for everyone- from thrilling movies to captivating dramas. Let's look at some of the most awaited titles dropping between January 27 and February 2.

The Storyteller (January 28)

Disney+ Hotstar will also have "The Storyteller", a drama movie based on the Bengali short story by Satyajit Ray. The film follows a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to aid him with his insomnia, only to see how things take an interesting turn. It has Paresh Rawal and Naseeruddin Shah, and it looks quite promising as an engaging watch.

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man (29 January)

Other much-awaited releases include an animated series called "Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man" on Disney+ Hotstar. A new take on the Spider-Man origin story brings a young Peter Parker to life with a comic book-style flair.

Pushpa 2 (January 30)

For all those Telugu cinema fans, "Pushpa 2" is another action-packed thriller that will showcase the intense rivalry between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh with high-stakes drama and thrilling action.

Identity (January 31)

Zee5 is releasing a gripping Malayalam thriller called "Identity" on January 31. The film revolves around a cop and a sketched artist who join forces to catch an elusive killer. With an engaging plot and talented cast, including Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, this thriller is a must-watch.

Get Ready to Binge!

There are some really interesting OTT releases this week. Whether you're in the mood for action, drama, or animation, there's something for everyone. So, get ready to binge-watch your favourite shows and movies!

