Burari building collapse: Death toll reaches three; Delhi govt announces compensation for victims

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The death toll from the Burari building collapse reached three after one body was recovered from the debris, according to rescue officials.

The tragic incident occurred in Kaushik Enclave, Burari, when a four-storey building collapsed around 6:30 p.m., trapping several people under the debris.

The victims included two minors -- Sadhna (17) and Radhika (8) -- who succumbed to their injuries. Later in the day, the rescue officials recovered another body of a male victim. Meanwhile, 12 people who were rescued are receiving treatment at a local hospital. Additionally, 6-10 individuals are still feared to be trapped in the debris.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced compensation for victims of the building collapse.

Announcing relief measures at the site, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, "This is an unfortunate incident. The NDRF team is continuously working, and 16 rescues have already been made. I hope no more mishaps occur. However, those responsible will not be spared."

He mentioned that the government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of deceased adults (if any) and Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased minors. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh will be given to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries."

The AAP MLA further urged people to refrain from politicising the tragedy and commended the ongoing rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) Raja Banthia informed that the rescue operation, which has been underway for more than 12 hours, involved the Delhi Police, NDRF, MCD Fire Services, and DDMA.

"Fourteen people have been rescued so far, with two deaths confirmed. Between 6 to 10 individuals may still be trapped under the debris, and efforts are ongoing to save them," Banthia stated.

The collapse has left families in despair. Mohammad Bariq, whose brother Mohammad Sharfaraz (20) is still missing, shared his anguish: "My brother, who worked as a labourer, was inside the building when it collapsed. We have not found him yet."

"My brother-in-law and a close associate Anil also worked here; even they are not been found yet," he added.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed her grief and directed the local administration to expedite rescue and relief operations.

"This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue efforts. All possible help will be provided to the affected families," she said in a post on X.

Authorities are also inspecting nearby structures identified as being at risk of collapse, leading to evacuations as a precautionary measure.

The collapse highlights ongoing concerns over building safety and construction standards in the area. Investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the tragedy.

Rescue operations continue as authorities race against time to save those still feared trapped under the rubble.

