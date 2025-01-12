Daaku Maharaaj’s Prequel in the Works!

Daaku Maharaaj, the high-octane action drama starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Bobby Kolli, was released today. Featuring Pragya Jaiswal in the lead female role, the film has generated significant attention.

At the press meet, producer Naga Vamsi revealed surprising news: a prequel is in development! The prequel will explore the backstory of Daaku Maharaaj, focusing on his rise in the Chambal region and his reign over the Thakurs. More details about the prequel’s timeline and plot will be revealed soon.

Along with Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal, the film features a talented cast, including Shraddha Srinath, Chandini Chowdary, Urvashi Rautela, Rao Ramesh, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Thaman, and it is produced by Sai Sowjanya and Naga Vamsi.