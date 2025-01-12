Prince Narula lied to his mother about auditioning for ‘MTV Roadies’

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Secrets about Prince Narula, the gang leader on the adventure television ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’, were revealed on the show when his mother walked in on the sets of the show.

The latest episode of the show saw Prince Narula’s mother interacting with the show host Rannvijay Singha, and the gang leader. She also said that Prince lied to her about giving auditions for the show.

Expressing her gratitude to Rannvijay, his mother said, “Sabse pehle toh main Rannvijay ka thanks karungi, jisne mere bete ko yahan tak pohochaaya hain. Yeh lucky charm hai”.

Opening about Prince’s journey she said, “Jab yeh ‘MTV Roadies’ mein aaya mereko jhooth bolke aaya”. The sweet moment took a hilarious twist as she flipped the script, putting the Gang Leaders in the spot as she auditioned the Gang Leaders, making them dance!

Syed Azhar, a fitness influencer and multi-talented athlete, who once weighed 145 kgs, entered the show, and inspired millions with his weight-loss journey has inspired millions online. Facing off against him was Gullu, a rising star known for his viral reels with over 28 million views. Rannvijay challenged them to roast each other in a hilarious, no-holds-barred showdown.

Earlier, the premiere of the show set the tone as Rannvijay said, “Bahut achha lag raha hai. Feeling wahi hai par cheezein badal chuki hai kaafi additions kar diye hai tumne pichle ek do saal se”.

Neha expressed her enthusiasm about being back after 4 years saying, “Ek taraf aisa lag raha hai ki kuch nahi badla, we were sitting, talking, chatting aur ek taraf dekhun toh bohot kuch badal gaya hai, set badal gaya hai, naye Gang Leaders hai. So I am most excited about being back”.

This season, the stakes are higher than ever. Each Gang Leader starts with 10,000 Roadiums to strategically bid for contestants during the auditions. Adding to the chaos are the two deadly crosses to block rivals. If a Gang Leader gets crossed twice, they lose their shot at the contestant, leaving the second-highest bidder to swoop in. Rannvijay teases his secret powers that promise twists and game-changing moments throughout the season.

‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ airs on Saturday and Sunday on MTV and JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.