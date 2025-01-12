Delhi polls: AAP, BJP trade barbs over development, mafia issues in Vikaspuri

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) With the Delhi Assembly elections fast approaching, a heated exchange has erupted between three-time AAP MLA Mahinder Yadav and BJP candidate Pankaj Singh in the Vikaspuri constituency.

While Singh termed Yadav a "land mafia" and accused him of "neglecting the area's development, Yadav strongly refuted the allegations, claiming his work would ensure a decisive victory.

Yadav, contesting the election for the fourth time, expressed confidence that he will be re-elected.

"We will fight and win the elections in a big way. BJP leaders like Singh, an old colleague of mine, are now up against us. I defeated him just two years ago in the municipal election, and this time, we will defeat him with a bigger margin, ensuring he never contests elections again," Yadav told IANS.

Responding to the "land mafia" allegations, Yadav defended his track record and lifestyle.

"I want to say that Pankaj Singh was a Municipal Councillor for ten years. He didn't do anything, but at least I have done something. I don't have a big bungalow, no mansion, no guards, or dogs to stop anyone. I live in the same small house I've always had," Yadav said.

"He might attribute the issue of land mafia to me, but the public knows who is working on the ground. If he wants to compete, he will have to come to the field; and the field is ours," Yadav said.

This came after Singh, a two-time Municipal Councillor, accused Yadav of prioritising personal gain over public welfare.

"I would say he has only developed his house. He made his nephew a contractor -- that is his definition of development. Vikaspuri, under his tenure, has turned into a garbage dump. Land mafia activities are rampant, and the public knows this," Singh alleged while speaking to IANS.

Claiming that no development has been done, Singh said: "Key issues plaguing the constituency, including inadequate drinking water, poor drainage systems, and unpaved roads."

"There are many challenges in Vikaspuri, and work remains unfinished. The biggest issue is the land mafia, which will be eradicated under our leadership. The people deserve better," Singh stated.

The contest in Vikaspuri is shaping up to be a battle of credibility and development, with both candidates vying to convince voters of their commitment to progress. While Yadav banks on his "grassroots work" and long-standing presence in the constituency, Singh positions himself as a fresh alternative determined to address long-standing issues.

