Mad Square Movie: Naga Vamsi Dares Critics to Ban His Films in Fiery Showdown!

Mad Square has been a highly successful film at the Telugu box office. Right from the day of its release, the movie grabbed the audience's attention, and they have been flocking to the theaters ever since. The collections of the film affirm the love moviegoers have showered on Mad Square, and it looks like the movie's glorious run will continue even this week.

According to producer S. Naga Vamsi, Mad Square amassed a worldwide gross of Rs. 70 crores and is looking set to hit the Rs. 100 crore mark by the end of this week. Speaking about the movie, Naga Vamsi has hit back at certain critics for panning the film and deliberately trying to put his film down when the audiences made their verdict clear.

Naga Vamsi, in his true style, said that both producers and entertainment journalists should rely on each other. This deliberating campaign to demote a film even after a blockbuster word of mouth from fans is unfair, according to Vamsi.

Continuing his reaction to the critics and the entertainment media in general, Naga Vamsi declared that if this is the case going forward, he will ban his films and don't review or promote any of them. Here, he was not targeting everyone but certain media outlets that consistently criticize and undermine Mad Square.

Naga Vamsi came with a proper agenda to the press meet today, and he delivered what he wanted. Misinterpretation of his statements could potentially have a negative impact on Mad Square. But the producer risked all and called out the critics while defending his movie.

While we await the repercussions of this presser, Naga Vamsi's confidence in his movies and his intention to protect his films at any cost is a quality that must be lauded.