Colour Photo Director Sandeep Raj to Marry Short Film Actress Chandini Rao

Director Sandeep Raj to Tie the Knot with Chandini Rao

Tollywood director Sandeep Raj, known for his critically acclaimed film "Colour Photo," is all set to embark on a new journey in his personal life. According to sources, Sandeep Raj is engaged to actress Chandini Rao and the couple is expected to tie the knot on December 7th in Tirupati.

Sandeep Raj and Chandini Rao met on the sets of "Color Photo," where Chandini played a small role. Their professional relationship soon blossomed into romance, and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

Chandini Rao, who began her career with short films, gained recognition with her performances in Sandeep Raj's "Color Photo" and the web series "Heads and Tales." Her chemistry with Sandeep Raj, both on and off screen, has been widely appreciated.

The couple's engagement ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 11th in Visakhapatnam, followed by the wedding on December 7th in Tirupati. While the news is yet to be officially confirmed by Sandeep Raj, sources close to the couple have revealed the details.

On the professional front, Sandeep Raj is gearing up for his next project, "Mougli," starring anchor Suman's son. The film was officially announced recently, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

As Sandeep Raj and Chandini Rao prepare to start their new life together, fans and well-wishers are thrilled to see the talented duo take their relationship to the next level.

