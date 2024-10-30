K'taka Forest Minister 'trespassed' on HMT land, claims HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has "trespassed" on Public Sector Unit Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) land.

Speaking to the media in Channapatna town, the Union Minister said: "I will provide comprehensive information on everything shortly. Eshwar Khandre has trespassed onto the HMT premises. A legal dispute is ongoing in the court, and we await the verdict. We will fight this battle through legal means, not for publicity," he said.

Khandre lacks information and knowledge as HMT sold the land to Canara Bank in 2002, he claimed.

The Union Minister's remarks came a day after Khandre visited the HMT land and said action would be initiated for felling hundreds of trees in Bengaluru for the shooting of the film 'Toxic', featuring actor Yash.

Khandre said, "The illegal cutting of hundreds of trees in forest land under the possession of HMT for filming the movie 'Toxic' has raised serious concerns."

Khandre had further alleged that HMT sold its land, adding that the trees were cut and vegetation was completely taken off in the land and given for the shooting just to mint money.

However, Union Minister Kumaraswamy pointed out: "Large-scale forest land encroachment occurred in multiple areas, including Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Bengaluru districts. The forest minister was showing special concern only for the HMT land."

The Union Minister questioned the forest minister's courage in clearing forest land illegally occupied by a former Speaker in Srinivaspura, Kolar district.

The court has ordered the eviction of this encroached forest land.

"Forest Department and the Kolar Deputy Commissioner sent the notices. Why hasn't this encroachment been cleared, Eshwar Khandre?" Kumaraswamy said.

"Are you, Khandre, practising one rule for the poor and another for Congress leaders? I know what instructions were given to you by the CM Siddaramaiah," he said.

On the ED raids in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Minister Kumaraswamy said many shocking revelations have emerged.

He stated that MUDA records have been stolen and disappeared, yet CM Siddaramaiah continues to proclaim 'Satyameva Jayate'.

"Whether in advertisements or speeches, it's always 'Satyameva Jayate'. Now, all the 'Satyameva Jayate' truths are coming out," mocked the Union Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.