Jagan Assures Support to Onion Farmers, Slams AP Govt

30 October, Pulivendula: AP former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently on a tour of Pulivendula, where he is conducting a public outreach event, or "Praja Darbar." During this session, local onion farmers approached YS Jagan to express their grievances, stating that the coalition government has failed to support them.

On the third day of his tour, YS Jagan set up the Praja Darbar at his camp office, reviewing petitions submitted by the public. As part of this, a group of onion farmers met with him to bring their challenges to his attention.

The farmers shared their difficulties, saying, “Even after investing one lakh per acre, we haven’t been able to cover basic transportation costs. We’ve returned from the market with no food.” In response, YS Jagan inquired if they had received minimum support prices. The farmers replied that they haven’t received any benefits so far. Assuring them of his support, YS Jagan promised to speak with officials and, if necessary, take up their cause.

