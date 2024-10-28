Watch Video - Where is Wealth Creation, Only Disruption and Looting: Nani Attacks Chandrababu Naidu

YSRCP leader and Former minister Perni Nani criticized Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of being skilled only at selling public assets. Nani expressed frustration, stating that while Naidu spoke grandly of creating wealth, his actions instead resulted in the selling off of existing resources. He further alleged that Chandrababu was transferring public assets to his close associates through indirect means.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Nani stated, "Chandrababu talks of wealth creation, but only brings in loans – this year alone, he has amassed ₹45,000 crore in debt. The wealth he is supposedly creating is only for his own people." He highlighted that YS Jagan’s government initiated the construction of three ports, yet even as construction is completed, activities at these ports have yet to commence.

Nani also pointed out that Machilipatnam Port was a long-standing aspiration of the Krishna district people. Former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy secured the necessary permissions and started the work, only for it to be halted under Naidu's administration. He noted that 50% of Bandar Port is now completed under Jagan’s leadership, but Naidu's previous claim that it would be finished in six months fell short, with 22 villages even displaced for this purpose. Nani alleged that Naidu and his allies are now putting these projects up for sale instead of completing them.

Rising Power Costs Nani also addressed rising electricity costs, noting, "During the coalition government from 2014 to 2019, Ramayapatnam Port was never even considered. Yet, they are imposing a ₹6,072 crore burden on the people now, despite earlier promises that there would be no hike." He accused Naidu of spreading falsehoods by claiming the Supreme Court directed these hikes, and called for a reversal of the decision.

Sand Distribution Scandal On the issue of sand distribution, Nani alleged widespread corruption, remarking, "Naidu promised free sand, yet building contractors now face severe shortages. The government pretends it’s free, but in reality, it’s just looting." He also criticized rising prices of essential commodities, blaming Naidu, Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan, and Purandeswari, stating, "All four are making life harder for people, with no genuine steps taken to control prices."

Response to Balineni’s Remarks Perni Nani responded to Balineni’s recent comments suggesting that YS Vijayamma should act as a mediator over property disputes, questioning his motives. "A mediator should be impartial," Nani retorted. "How can someone who takes sides be a fair judge? Balineni, who left our party, seems to have transformed into a ‘great leader’ overnight. Now that he’s with the Jana Sena, his statements reflect their agenda.”

