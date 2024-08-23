Ayesha Takia deleted her Instagram; are online trolls the reason?

Ayesha Takia has been the most-heard name recently because of her new look, which shocked everyone. This Bollywood actress was introduced to Tollywood by a 'Super' pairing with Nagarjuna. She won everyone's hearts with her innocent look and acting. But recently, she was trolled for her new look, which she posted on her social media. Now, the star's Instagram has been deleted, and she was once active.

Everyone speculated that she removed her social media account because of the online trolls. In her recent post, she was wearing a blue saree with a very new look. Under her post, some commented, "We miss the cute beauty", "Why did you do this?", "What happened to you?". After these comments, her account was not visible, and it was concluded as account deletion.

