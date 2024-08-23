Nani apologizes for his comments on Arshad Warsi

Tollywood actor Nani recently received a massive backlash from Bollywood fans after his comments on Arshad Warsi. During his 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' movie promotions in Mumbai, he reflected on his statements. He apologised for his remarks and stated that he would be careful in the future.

While discussing this matter, he said that Arshad Warsi is a great actor; we have loved him since 'Munnaibhai MBBS'. Irrespective of the industry, everyone loved him dearly. Nani said that the actors had to be careful with their words, which caused both of us to misunderstand.

'When I heard his comments on Prabhas through a few videos, later Arshad listened to my statement as well. When we hear something about our loved ones, we immediately ask them not to care about unnecessary things. But my words got misunderstood, similar to Arshad's comments,' the actor added.

What's the matter?

The issue began when Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi expressed disappointment with Prabhas's look, comparing it to that of a joker. He had hoped for a more impressive appearance akin to Mad Max. His comments went viral and led to significant trolling. Nani's reaction to this situation also faced trolling.

