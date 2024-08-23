Hero Teja Sajja’s Mirai Birthday Poster Unveiled

SuperHero Teja Sajja’s Pan India Film Mirai Astounding Birthday Poster Unveiled

SuperHero Teja Sajja who is basking under the glory of the Pan India success of Hanu-Man will next be seen in another Pan India film Mirai. The young hero, as shown in the glimpse, will be seen in the role of a Super Yodha in the action-adventure directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced lavishly on a grand scale by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. On the occasion of Teja Sajja’s birthday, a brand-new poster featuring Teja Sajja was unveiled.

The poster aims to showcase the captivating world crafted for the movie while highlighting the audacious spirit of Teja Sajja’s character. The poster sees Teja Sajja protecting himself from falling by holding a blazing iron rod, while objects fall from the top. He appears intense, despite being stuck in a hazardous situation. In the background, there is an ancient temple. The poster gives high to action movie lovers, and commoners as well.

Teja Sajja is working hard and putting best efforts, which is evident in the birthday special poster. Karthik Gattamneni’s expertise in precisely crafting a new world is palpable here. It is also evident that the movie is going to be technically high with top-notch production standards.

The first-look posters and also glimpses introducing the characters of Teja Sajja and Manoj Manchu received a thumping response, setting great expectations. This new poster further generates inquisitiveness for the movie.

Karthik Gattamneni handled the cinematography, besides penning the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam who also wrote dialogues. Gowra Hari provides the music. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the art director of the movie.

The makers have announced to release of Mirai in 8 languages on April 18th 2025 in the summer in 2D and 3D versions.