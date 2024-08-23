Actress Megha Akash engaged to Saai Vishnu

South Indian actress Megha Akash announced her engagement on social media, surprising her fans. Recently, there have been many rumours and gossip about her marriage, and now she has confirmed them. She is engaged to a young man named Sai Vishnu and has shared a few pictures of the engagement.

Megha Akash, who was born and raised in Chennai, made her screen debut as a heroine in Telugu cinema with Nithiin's film Lie. She has appeared in several Telugu movies, including Ravanasura, Boo, Dear Megha, Gurtundha Seetakalam, Chal Mohan Ranga, Raja Raja Chora, and Manu Charitra. She has also acted in a number of Tamil films, such as Petta, starring Rajinikanth. Despite her efforts, she has yet to achieve significant success.

Rumours circulated that the Petta actress was set to marry the son of a prominent political leader, but she surprised everyone by getting engaged to Sai Vishnu. Details about Vishnu are currently unknown, and the date of the wedding has not yet been announced.