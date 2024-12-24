Allu Arjun Questioned By Chikkadpally Police: Inside Details

The actor has been summoned for further questioning by the police relating to the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre. The actor, who was granted interim bail four weeks ago, has been told to appear before the police again for further investigation in this case.

Also read: ‘I Will Quit Movies’: Sukumar’s Emotional Statement Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede Tragedy

As it turns out, the police would want to ask Allu Arjun about all such things, including:

Why had he attended the benefit show when police permission was not received?

Was he aware that the film team was not permitted to visit the theatre without obtaining police permission?

Why did he go inside the theatre by raising both his hands in a professional manner like a rally?

Why didn't he come out of the theatre once the stampede took place?

Why has he refused to leave the theatre when police ask him?

What is his reply regarding the charge that he has impeded police from performing their duties?

He should be asked whether he is in touch with the family members of the deceased, Revathi, and what sort of assurance he gave to them.

The police also questioned Allu Arjun about his earlier visits to the Sandhya Theatre and how many people went along with him to the benefit show. The answers given to him for the same would decide his involvement in the incident and if any more action is required against him.

Also read: Allu Arjun Reaches Chikkadpally Police Station in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Photos