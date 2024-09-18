Allu Arjun Assurance to Victim: Jani Master Harassment Allegations

The latest buzz in the Tollywood Industry was the sexual harassment filed on Jani Master. The police have been very keen on the investigation after the 21-year-old victim filed a complaint against the National Award-winning choreographer. After this, Allu Arjun comforted the victim, who was also a choreographer/dancer, that he would get another opportunity for movies.

It is essential to make the necessary changes in order to protect women and encourage them to work in the movie industry; Allu Arjun conveyed these words during the meeting dedicated to the film's success. His comments echoed the sentiments of most individuals focusing on the change of culture that is called for in order to achieve safer and more responsible/theme-based measures. To prove that he is still with his promises to give the victim big chances despite her drop out, the actor has further gone to declare in a follow-up project and short film that she will be part of all his and Geetha Art's future projects.

Her prior experience with one of the most awaited movies, Pushpa 2: The Rule, also proves a victim's creativity and active contribution to other new projects. If Allu Arjun had immediately comforted her, it would have looked like a more significant effort to respond to issues of harassment and discrimination in the film industry.

