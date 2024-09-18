Shocking Age Gap between Aditi and Siddharth

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Tie the Knot!

Tollywood's newest power couple, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, have taken their love to the next level. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Naparthi, surrounded by family and close friends.

From Co-Stars to Soul Mates

Their romance blossomed on the sets of Maha Samudram. After getting engaged earlier this year, they sealed their love with marriage.

Social Media Celebration

Aditi showered love on Siddharth, calling him her "sun, moon, and star." She captioned their wedding photo, "Mrs. and Mr. Adu Sidhu." The couple's happiness is contagious, with fans and celebrities pouring in wishes.

Second Chance at Love

Both Siddharth and Aditi have experienced heartbreak in the past. Aditi was previously married to Satyadeep Mishra, while Siddharth divorced Meghna Narayan in 2007. Now, they've found love again.

Age Gap Revealed

Netizens are curious about the age difference between the couple. Aditi, born October 28, 1986, is 37, while Siddharth, born April 17, 1979, is 44. Their 7-year age gap hasn't dampened their love.

Wishes Pour In

Celebrities, fans, and netizens are congratulating the newlyweds. Their wedding photos are trending, spreading joy and love.

About the Couple

Siddharth, a renowned South Indian actor, and Aditi Rao Hydari, a talented actress in Bollywood and South Indian cinema, have proven their acting prowess. Their love story is an inspiration, showing that second chances at love are possible.



