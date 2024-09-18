Jani Master Shooting in Ladakh Amidst Harassment Allegations?

In a shocking turn of events, renowned choreographer Jani Master is currently under investigation following serious allegations of sexual harassment made by a 21-year-old dancer. Reports indicate that the National Award-winning choreographer has been elusive, with some sources claiming he is shooting for an unknown movie in the picturesque landscapes of Ladakh, while others suggest he may be hiding in Nellore.

The investigation was initiated after the victim filed a complaint detailing her experiences of abuse and harassment. She has since provided a statement to the police, who have gathered evidence to support her claims. Additionally, the victim underwent medical testing as part of the investigation process.

Despite the complaint being lodged, the case remained under wraps until it was revealed to the public three days ago, although it had been known for two weeks prior. Jani Master, who had been active in the industry, reportedly vanished from the public eye shortly after the allegations surfaced.

During a press conference held by the Telugu Film Chamber, officials expressed their strong opposition to such incidents and shared details regarding the case. They emphasized that Jani Master had been a persistent nuisance, allegedly assaulting the victim when she was still a minor. The Film Chamber claims to possess evidence corroborating the allegations against him.

The Narsingi police in Hyderabad are actively pursuing Jani Master, who is currently on the run. Authorities in Nellore have also been alerted, as they received information regarding his potential whereabouts. The police are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend him and ensure justice for the victim.

As the investigation unfolds, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issues of harassment and abuse within the entertainment industry, highlighting the need for accountability and support for victims. The Telugu Film Chamber's stance against such behavior reflects a growing awareness and intolerance for misconduct in the industry.

