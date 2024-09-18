RG Kar case: WBJDF sends fresh email to Bengal Chief Secy on security issue (Ld)

Kolkata Sep 18 (IANS) West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDF), the umbrella body organising protests against the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College Hospital, on Wednesday sent a fresh email to the Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to discuss the progress on the formation of the special task force for ensuring the safety and security at the state-run medical colleges.

In the email sent at 11.19 a.m., a hardcopy of which is available with IANS, the WBJDF has reminded the proposal for the formation of the said special task force which was discussed at a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the latter’s residence at Kalighat in South Kolkata on the evening of September 14.

“We were assured in the meeting, a special task force presided by you will be formed to address these issues and further discussions with us would take place regarding its formulation and function. We would like to sit in a meeting with you and other members of the task force today regarding the same,” the email read.

Apart from that the other demands are ensuring the safety and security of the campuses of medical colleges & hospitals to avoid the recurrence of the R.G. Kar-like situation, immediate formation of resident doctors’ association and students’ council in every medical college in the state to bring back democratic atmosphere at these institutes.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government announced the decision to remove the Kolkata Police commissioner, deputy commissioner (north division), director of health services and director of medical education, as was decided at the meeting between the Chief Minister and the WBJDF delegates on Monday that continued almost till midnight.

Although the issue of the removal or replacement of the current state health secretary was discussed at that meeting, the Chief Minister reportedly was unwilling to accept that on the grounds that the replacement of everyone at one go might lead to administrative problems in the smooth functioning of the department.

