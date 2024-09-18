Jani Master in Big Trouble? Victim's Medical Examination Done!

Choreographer Jani Master is tightening in the grip of a sexual harassment case, as Narsingi police intensify their investigation. Recently, the police recorded the victim’s statement, followed by her medical examination.

In light of the sexual harassment allegations against Jani Master, the police recorded the victim's statement on Wednesday and completed her medical tests shortly afterward. Additionally, the police plan to visit the victim’s residence today to collect more evidence. It is already known that the Sakhi team has gathered significant details regarding the case, and it has been established that the victim faced harassment as a minor. The victim also expressed that Jani Master pressured her to convert and marry him.

Meanwhile, the film industry has raised its voice against Jani Master. A special panel in Tollywood is investigating the sexual harassment allegations, with reports suggesting that the panel has already uncovered some evidence. Producers are reportedly ready to offer opportunities to the victim, recognizing her talent, and a top actor has expressed support for her.

Case details: Jani Master, also known as Shaikh Jani Basha, was accused of sexual harassment by his 21-year-old assistant. On September 15, a case was registered at the Narsingi Police Station under IPC sections 376(2)(N), 506, and 323.

It all began in a Mumbai hotel: According to the FIR, the victim moved to Hyderabad in 2017 and met Jani Master while working on the "Dhee-12" dance show. She joined his team as an assistant choreographer in 2019. During a project in Mumbai, Jani Master allegedly forced himself on her in a hotel room. He threatened to terminate her employment if she disclosed the incident.

The victim remained silent out of fear. However, during every subsequent shoot, Jani Master continued to harass her, entering her vanity van and demanding sexual favors. He acted inappropriately on set, touching her private parts. On one occasion, when she refused, he grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head against the vanity van mirror. After one late-night shoot, he even went to her house and damaged her scooter. He repeatedly pressured her to convert to his religion and marry him.

