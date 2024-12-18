Actor Prasad Behara Arrested, Sent to 14-Day Remand by Hyderabad Police

Actor Prasad Behara has been arrested by the Jubilee Hills police following a complaint filed by a woman, alleging harassment. Acting on the complaint, the police took him into custody and produced him before the court, which subsequently ordered a 14-day judicial remand.

Also read: Allu Arjun's Arrest: Cyber Crime Police File Cases Against Allu Arjun Fans over Comments on CM Revanth Reddy

Prasad Behara, known for his roles in web series and Telugu films, including Committee Kurrollu, has now found himself at the center of a legal controversy. His arrest has sparked discussions in the film industry, with calls for stricter measures against harassment. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the details of the allegations. The police have assured that they will take appropriate action based on the evidence collected.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Breaks Box Office Records, Becomes Second-Highest Grossing Hindi Film!