Pushpa 2 Breaks Box Office Records, Becomes Second-Highest Grossing Hindi Film!

Who could have predicted that Pushpa 2, the high-octane action thriller from Tollywood starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, would dominate the Hindi box office? The film is unstoppable, achieving unprecedented success even on weekdays. It has now surpassed Baahubali 2 to secure the second-highest Tuesday box office collection of all time. Keep reading for the early trends on the 13th day.

Day 13 Box Office Trends

According to preliminary estimates, Pushpa 2 raked in approximately 18-19 crores on its 13th day in Hindi. This marks only a modest decline of around 12-7% from the previous day’s earnings of 20.50 crores. The audience turnout remained strong throughout the day, with evening shows seeing a significant surge in ticket sales, pushing the collection well over 15 crores.

Here’s the daily breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) box office collection:

Week 1 (8-day extended week): 433.50 crores

Day 9: 27.50 crores

Day 10: 46.50 crores

Day 11: 54 crores

Day 12: 20.50 crores

Day 13: 18-19 crores (estimates)

The cumulative total after 13 days is estimated to be between 600-601 crores, officially placing Pushpa 2: The Rule in the coveted 600 crore club.

Biggest Second Tuesday Ever!

Sukumar’s direction has propelled Pushpa 2 to an incredible achievement, surpassing all other Bollywood films to claim the highest earnings for a second Tuesday in history. It has even left Baahubali 2 behind, which previously held the record for the top second Tuesday collection.

Here’s the list of top Hindi films based on second Tuesday earnings:

Baahubali 2 – 15.75 crores

Pushpa 2 – 18-19 crores (estimates)

Jawan – 12.9 crores

Gadar 2 – 12.1 crores

Animal – 12 crores

Stree 2 – 11.75 crores

The Pushpa 2 surge has pushed Stree 2 out of the top five highest second Tuesday earnings.

Pushpa 2 vs Top Hindi Grossers

Pushpa 2 has already surpassed Jawan (584 crores) to become the second-highest grossing Hindi film of all time. With just a little over 27 crores more, it is poised to take the top spot, overtaking Stree 2.

Here’s a look at the current top five highest-grossing Hindi films:

Stree 2 – 627.50 crores

Pushpa 2 – 600-601 crores (estimates)

Jawan – 584 crores

Gadar 2 – 525.70 crores

Pathaan – 524.53 crores

With its momentum continuing strong, Pushpa 2 is expected to surpass Stree 2, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film to date!

