Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Police Issued Show – Cause Notice to the Management

Hyderabad: The recent stampede at Sandhya Theater and the subsequent arrest of actor Allu Arjun have dominated news headlines over the past few days. The situation appears to be escalating, with fresh developments adding more complexity to the issue.

A significant aspect of the incident revolves around two letters that have since gone viral. One letter was a formal request from Sandhya Theater’s management seeking police security for the special screening of "Pushpa" featuring celebrity guests. The second letter was the police’s response, denying the request for bandobast.

Also read: Radhika Apte's Maternity Shoot Refining Pregnancy Fashion

In a recent update, the Chikkadapalli police have issued a show-cause notice to Sandhya Theater’s management. The notice questions the theater’s failure to ensure public safety and demands an explanation as to why their license should not be revoked. City Police Commissioner CV Anand has instructed the theater’s management to respond within ten days.

The notice highlights multiple lapses in the theater’s operations. It states that no additional security measures were arranged to control the crowd. The actor’s personal security team reportedly exacerbated the situation by pushing the public, leading to heightened chaos.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh's Remuneration for Bollywood Debut Baby John

Other critical issues noted in the show-cause notice include the absence of proper signage, overcrowding beyond the theater’s capacity, unauthorized display of large banners, and subpar infrastructure. It also pointed out that the management permitted the film’s crew to install lighting within the premises and allowed the actor’s private security team inside the theater. Additional shortcomings cited were the absence of female staff for frisking women, insufficient ticket checks, and lack of proper parking facilities.

This incident could potentially alter the current trend of celebrities making theater appearances for special screenings. It remains to be seen how Sandhya Theater’s management will respond to the show-cause notice and what impact it will have on similar promotional activities in the future.

Also read: Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About His Love Story: From Instagram Chats to a Mumbai Lunch Date