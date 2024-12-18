Laapataa Ladies' Misses Oscar Shortlist

Laapataa Ladies is one of the most beautiful Hindi films, and it garnered huge applause from everyone. The film was also India’s official submission for the Best International Film. However, The Academy announced the shortlist, and Laapataa Ladies did not make it to the list. It means that Laapataa Ladies is officially out of Oscar contention.

Interestingly, a film titled Santosh from the United Kingdom made it to the shortlist. The film was made in rural part of India. It has now been in the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category. The movie also premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024.

Directed by Sandhya Suri, the film stars Shahana as a driven young widow who inherits her husband’s job as a police constable. She finds herself caught up in institutional corruption even as she warms to working with rough-edged veteran detective Inspector Sharma (Sunita Rajwar) on a brutal murder case involving a teenage girl from the lower caste Dalit community.

Out of the 85 countries and regions eligible, 15 international films advanced to the next round of voting.

