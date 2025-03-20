Rithu Chowdary at Punjagutta Police Station in Betting App Promotion Case

Actress Rithu Chowdary has appeared before the Punjagutta police in connection with the ongoing betting app promotion case that has sent shockwaves through the Telugu states. The case has drawn attention to several celebrities, including TV anchors and movie stars, who have been issued notices for their involvement in promoting illegal betting apps.

Upon learning of the case against her, Rithu Chowdary released a video in which she admitted to promoting betting apps, whether knowingly or unknowingly. In the video, she urged the public to “say no to betting apps” and acknowledged the damage these apps have caused. She emphasized that promoting such apps, regardless of intent, is wrong. However, her public apology does not erase the harmful consequences of promoting these illegal platforms.

In addition to Rithu, anchor and artist Vishnupriya has already appeared before the police for her role in promoting betting apps. Both Rithu and Vishnupriya are likely to face questioning together as the investigation progresses.

The police have made it clear that promoting illegal betting apps is a serious offense. Despite the celebrities' attempts to apologize or justify their actions, the authorities are determined to hold them accountable for the damage caused. The case serves as a reminder of the serious consequences of supporting such illegal activities, which have affected many innocent lives.