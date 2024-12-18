Prabhas The Raja Saab Postponed

One of the much-awaited films, Prabhas-starrer Raja Saab has been delayed. It was scheduled to be released on April 10, but there have been rumours that it may be postponed, and seems like the film has been postponed.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna Slays in Fashion Photoshoot for Cosmo!

Sources close to the project reveal that Prabhas' injury is the main cause of the delay. The actor reportedly suffered a ligament injury and is set to undergo surgery in Italy. He is expected to return to India by the end of January, further contributing to the delay.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for news about Prabhas' recovery and the new release date of the film. The delay has raised interest, and everyone is waiting for his treatment and new release date.

Also read: Telangana Police to Move Supreme Court against Allu Arjun's Bail