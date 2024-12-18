Telangana Police to Move Supreme Court against Allu Arjun's Bail

A case has been filed against Allu Arjun in connection with the stampede, the death of a woman Revathi (Sri Tej’s mother), and the boy’s injuries. Allu Arjun was arrested, taken from his residence, and sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court for four weeks on a personal bond of ₹50,000. However, due to delays in paperwork, he spent one night in jail.

According to reports, Telangana police officials are expected to challenge the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun by approaching the Supreme Court.