Telangana Police to Move Supreme Court against Allu Arjun's Bail

Dec 18, 2024, 12:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

A case has been filed against Allu Arjun in connection with the stampede, the death of a woman Revathi (Sri Tej’s mother), and the boy’s injuries. Allu Arjun was arrested, taken from his residence, and sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court for four weeks on a personal bond of ₹50,000. However, due to delays in paperwork, he spent one night in jail.

According to reports, Telangana police officials are expected to challenge the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun by approaching the Supreme Court.


Tags: 
Allu Arjun
Sritej
Revathy
Sandhya theatre
Sandhya Theatre Stampede
Allu Arjun Arrest
Allu Arjun Bail
telangana police
supreme court
high court
CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana
telangana high court
Allu Arjun Interim Bail
Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2 stampede
Pushpa 2 Premiere
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections
