March 8: National Lok Adalat in Telangana

A National Lok Adalat will be held on March 8 in Telangana, covering all levels of courts from the High Court to the Taluq level. The event aims to settle all types of civil and compoundable criminal cases, including both pre-litigation and pending litigation cases.

The Lok Adalat offers a free service with no fees or charges. If any court fees have been paid for pending cases, they will be refunded if the matter is resolved through the Lok Adalat. Additionally, there will be no appeals against the decisions made in the Lok Adalat.

The public is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to settle their cases. Individuals looking to resolve their pending or pre-litigation cases can approach the Chairman or Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority at Nyayya Seva Sadan in the District Court complex or visit the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee or court.

This is an excellent chance for people to quickly and cost-effectively resolve legal matters through the Lok Adalat process, which will be available in both physical and virtual formats.