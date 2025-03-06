Agrasen Bank's Himayat Nagar Branch Inaugurated by Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, March 6, 2025 – The Agrasen Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd. proudly strengthens its presence in Hyderabad with the inauguration of its 6th branch in Himayat Nagar. As part of its expansion drive, the bank plans to open four new branches across the city, having already launched its Attapur branch on March 2, 2025, followed by today’s inauguration in Himayat Nagar. This initiative reaffirms the bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services to the community.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Sri Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal & Mines, Govt. of India, and Member of Parliament, Secunderabad Constituency, as the Chief Guest.

Under the dynamic leadership of Pramod Kumar Kedia, Chairman, and the dedicated Board of Directors, Agrasen Bank continues to introduce innovative financial solutions. Notably, the bank has launched new deposit schemes, including a 555-day deposit at 9% interest (9.5% for senior citizens) and the Future Stars RD Scheme, designed to encourage long-term savings.

C.V. Rao (General Manager/CEO) and the senior management team remain committed to seamless customer service and financial inclusion, ensuring a superior banking experience for all.

This expansion marks another milestone in Agrasen Bank’s journey, made possible through the unwavering support of its valued shareholders, customers, and well-wishers.

Upcoming Branch Launches:

Banjara Hills Branch – March 16, 2025

Kukatpally Branch – Coming Soon

Distinguished Guests of Honor included:

Sri Anil Kumar, IPS, Addl. DGP – SPF, Govt. of Telangana

Sri Suresh Singhal, President, FTCCI

Sri M. Rajender Reddy, Senior Advocate

Sri Sunil Ganu, Senior Advocate