Shooting for Naga Chaitanya's #NC24 begins

Chennai, April 26 (IANS)Shooting for director Karthik Dandu's mythological thriller film, featuring actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead, has now begun, its makers announced on Saturday.

Taking to its X timeline, Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra (SVCC), the production house producing the big budget entertainer, wrote, "After years of crafting, months of planning, and endless hours of rehearsing, #NC24 The Excavation Begins. Brace yourselves for the grand spectacle of a never-before-seen mythical thriller."

It also posted a video link to show the amount of pre-production work the unit had put in before starting the film's shooting.

Actor Naga Chaitanya, for his part, wrote, "Buried Secrets. Beyond Time. The Raging Mythical Thriller Begins #NC24. Shoot begins."

It may be recalled that the actor, who is now riding high on the success of his last film 'Thandel', had disclosed details of this project some days ago during an interview to a YouTube channel.

Naga Chaitanya had then said that he was to start work on April 14 and that the upcoming film with director Karthik, who is best known for having directed the horror thriller 'Virupaksha', would be a mythological thriller.

"This will be a very heavy VFX-based cinema and I am very excited about this project," Naga Chaitanya had said. The actor went on to point out that he had not done a film with this kind of span in his 15-year film career.

"This film will be in the zone of adventure, treasure hunting," the actor said.

Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film is being produced by BVSN Prasad. The film's story has been penned by director Sukumar. The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #NC24, will have cinematography by Neil D Cunha and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing for the film will be by National award winning editor Navin Nooli while Art direction will be by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who also handled the art direction of 'Thandel'.

