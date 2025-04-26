Pope Francis Funeral Live: Where Will He Be Laid to Rest?

Pope Francis' funeral has concluded. The bells of St.Peter's Basilica have tolled, marking the conclusion of the service. 2 hours and 10 minutes. Pope Francis' coffin was then transported across the River Tiber to Rome's Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, where bells had now begun to ring ahead of the arrival of the pontiff's body.

More than 250,000 people have gathered for the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, Vatican authorities reported.

Where will Pope Francis' body be laid to rest?

Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore is a church in Rome, and it is about 6 kilometers away from the Vatican. The Pope's final procession to Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore proceeds at a walking pace to allow thousands and thousands of mourners packing Rome's streets to get a final glimpse of the coffin.

The procession will take the pope’s body past various historical landmarks, including the Roman Forum and the Colosseum, before reaching Francis’ final resting place.

The final stretch of the route will travel down a wide, leafy street leading to the basilica, which lies outside of the Vatican walls, on the other side of Rome’s River Tiber.

The arrival and entry to the basilica is the last time the public will see the coffin of Pope Francis. Although the burial will not be broadcast live, a rosary will be held outside the basilica, which will be open to visitors from Sunday morning.

Francis said that, throughout his life, he had always entrusted himself to the Virgin Mary.

“For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest—awaiting the day of the Resurrection— in the Papal Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore,” he wrote in his will.

His coffin has just been carried through the basilica, where Francis prayed throughout his papacy—often before and after his dozens of foreign visits and hospital stays.