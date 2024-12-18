Ashwin's skill, match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none: Kohli

Brisbane, Dec 18 (IANS) Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli paid a heartwarming tribute to retiring off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, saying his skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none.

Shortly after the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Brisbane ended in a draw at the Gabba on Wednesday, Ashwin announced in the post-match press conference his decision to retire from international cricket with immediate effect, ending a 14-year-long career of him playing for India across all formats. Ashwin will now be flying home to Chennai, with two Tests left in the ongoing series against Australia.

"I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional, and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket.

"Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy," wrote Kohli on ‘X’.

Ashwin ends his career with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests and becoming India’s second-leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. He also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat. His last international game was the day-night Test in Adelaide, where he took 1-53.

"Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft," former India cricketer and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri shared on Instagram.

Ashwin played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets. Ashwin also played 65 T20I matches and took 72 wickets. The 38-year-old also named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Award and Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2016. He was also named in the ICC Test Team of the Decade 2011-20.

In Tests, Ashwin was one of the biggest match winners in the Indian team’s 12-year-long home domination and played a starring role in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia.

Ashwin was one of 11 allrounders to clinch the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests. He also won a record 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, level with Muttiah Muralitharan.

The spin bowling all-rounder also played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets, and was a member of 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning teams. He also played 65 T20I matches and took 72 wickets.

