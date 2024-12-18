Shehnaaz Gill shares endearing video of grandparents’ ‘golden bond’

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill shared an adorable video of her grandparents’ “pure love” setting a new benchmark for relationship goals.

Shehnaaz shared a video of her “Dada” combing the hair of her “dadi”. The old couple seem to have an endearing fight in Punjabi after the grandfather tries to open the knotted hair. Amidst all this, Shehnaaz can be heard laughing in the background.

For the caption, she wrote in Hindi: “Pyaar bhari nokjok aur umarbhar ka saath – jab dadaji dadi ke baaal savarte hai, tph ladai main bhi mohabbat se lagti hai।##DadaDadiLove #GoldenBond #ForeverTogether #EternalCompanions #LoveKnowsNoAge #CuteMoments #LifelongPartnership

#NokJhokWaliMohabbat #GrandparentGoals #PureLove #MadeForEachOther.”

“(Love-filled banter and a lifetime together – when grandpa combs grandma's hair, even the arguments feel like love.)"

Shehnaaz on December 1 shared a video of herself along with an inspiring message about self-love.

The actress posted a video where she is seen walking down a road, effortlessly posing for the camera as she embraces the moment. Gill captioned the post with a powerful message, “Life feels lighter and brighter when you learn to enjoy your own company. It’s the most peaceful kind of happiness. #shehnaazgill.”

In the clip, Shehnaaz could be seen striking different happy poses for the camera. She looked uber cool in a kurti top paired with jeans and shoes. She also added Amit Malsar’s popular song “Jo Tum Mere Ho.”

On the work front, the 31-year-old actress gained widespread recognition after competing on the reality show “Bigg Boss 13”, where she finished in third place.

She has since appeared in several successful Punjabi films, including “Sat Shri Akaal England," “Kala Shah Kala," "Daaka," and “Honsla Rakh.” In 2023, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'

