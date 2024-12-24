TTD Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 Online Darshan Tickets: Booking Details, Dates, and Process

The much-awaited Vaikunta Ekadasi celebration will take place from January 10 to 19, 2025, drawing lakhs of devotees to the temple. During this period, the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan will be open, offering a unique spiritual experience.

Online Ticket Booking for Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan

Vaikunta Dwara Darshan Tickets: Bookings will open at 11 am on December 23, 2024.

Special Entry Darshan (SED) Tickets: These will be available from 11 am on December 24, 2024.

Tickets can be booked through the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The Vaikunta Dwara, the sacred pathway surrounding the main sanctum of the temple, will remain open for the duration of the festival, offering a divine experience for the devotees.

Slotted Sarva Darshan Tokens

To handle the large crowds, Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be distributed at various locations in Tirupati and Tirumala. The distribution points are as follows:

In Tirupati: MR Palli, Jeevakona, Ramanaidu School, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Indira Maidan, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Bhudevi Complex

In Tirumala: Kaustubham Guesthouse

These centers will be equipped with all necessary facilities to make the token distribution process smoother. Only those with valid tokens will be allowed to enter the Vaikunta Dwara for darshan, while other visitors will not be permitted to access the darshan queue.

Key Events During Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi

Vaikunta Ekadasi (January 10, 2025): VIP darshan will begin at 4:45 am, followed by a grand procession of the golden chariot (Swarna Ratham) from 9 am to 11 am.

Dwadasi (January 11, 2025): The Chakrasnanam ritual will be performed at Srivari Pushkarini, the temple’s pond, between 5:30 am and 6:30 am.

Arrangements for Devotees

TTD has made special arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for all pilgrims:

Annadanam (Free Meal Distribution): Free food will be served from 6 am to midnight, offering a variety of dishes like tea, coffee, milk, upma, sugar pongali, and pongali.

Free food will be served from 6 am to midnight, offering a variety of dishes like tea, coffee, milk, upma, sugar pongali, and pongali. Laddu Distribution: A stock of 3.5 lakh laddus will be kept ready to meet the high demand during the festival.

A stock of 3.5 lakh laddus will be kept ready to meet the high demand during the festival. Traffic Management: Local police will coordinate with TTD to ensure smooth traffic flow around the temple, minimizing congestion.

With these arrangements, TTD aims to provide a safe and fulfilling experience for all those participating in the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations.