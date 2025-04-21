Tirumala TTD Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets for July 2025 Open April 22

TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has announced the release schedule for the July quota of Srivari Arjitha Seva and other related tickets. In a statement, TTD said, "Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets quota for the Sevas like Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva for July-2025 will be available for booking w.e.f. 22.04.2025, 10:00 AM."

Here's a simple breakdown of the key dates and times:

April 22 at 10 AM – Arjitha Seva tickets will be released.

April 22 at 3 PM – Quota for virtual seva tickets will be available.

April 23 at 11 AM – Angapradakshinam tokens will be released.

April 23 at 11 AM – Sravani Trust tickets (SriVani) will be available online.

April 23 at 3 PM – Darshan quota for senior citizens and the differently-abled will be released.

April 24 at 10 AM – Special Entry Darshan (₹300) ticket quota will be released.

April 24 at 3 PM – Accommodation quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released.

Devotees are advised to book all these services and tickets only through the official TTD website: ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in