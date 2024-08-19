Tragic: Telangana girl dies after tying Rakhi to the brothers!

A heartbreaking, tragic incident happened in Narsimhulapet, Mahabubabad. A teenager aged 17 who was doing a Diploma in Koadad died of suicide after a boy misbehaved with her in the name of love. As she can't deal with him, she consumes the poison to attempt suicide. Her family members joined her in a private hospital.

She was devastated that she had not tied Rakhi to her brothers but tied her younger and older brothers at the last moment. But she died tragically in an hour after tying, leaving the family devastated.

