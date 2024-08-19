August 19: Moderate to heavy rainfalls today in Telugu states!

Telugu states have been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past few days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is expected in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, coastal regions are anticipated to receive heavy rainfall. At the same time, Rayalaseema is expected to experience light to moderate rain.

In Telangana, districts such as Manchiryal, Sirisilla, KRMR, Mulugu, Warangal, Badradri, Medak, and Hyderabad are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Some schools and colleges are closed for Raksha Bandhan. Still, others remain open as per their regular schedule without any holiday.