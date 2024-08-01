Telangana cabinet to offer Group-1 jobs to these two sportspersons

Hyderabad: Telangana state cabinet will review a proposal to appoint international cricketer Mohammed Siraj and two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen as Group-1 officers, chief minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday.

Revanth Reddy informed the state Assembly that given the contributions of both the players, the Telangana government is considering offering them Group-1 jobs. He said that Siraj was part of the T20 world cup winning team and has made Telangana proud with his achievements.

If Siraj accepts the Group-1 job offer, he could join the police force as deputy superintendent of police (DSP). While NIkhat is a native of Nizamabad, Siraj is from Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, Nikhat Zareen’s hopes of winning a medal ended as she crashed out of the Paris Olympics. She lost to Asian Games gold medallist China's Wu Yu in the women’s 50kg round of 16 in Paris on Thursday.

