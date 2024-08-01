Paris Olympics: Nikhat Zareen's campaign ends in pre-quarters, loses to Wu Yu

Paris, Aug 1 (IANS) India's best medal hope in boxing Nikhat Zareen's Paris Olympics campaign ended after a loss against Asian Games gold medallist China's Wu Yu in the women’s 50kg round of 16, here on Thursday.

Wu, the top seed pugilist, showcased her superior technique and agility from the outset. She dominated the first round, leveraging her experience and tactical prowess to gain an early lead.

Nikhat, a two-time world champion, made a commendable comeback in the second round, displaying sharp counter-punching and defensive skills. However, the round remained close, with Wu slightly edging it out.

The third and final round saw the Chinese regain full control, using her speed and precision to outmaneuver the Indian. Despite Zareen's best efforts to mount an offense, the Chinese boxer's pace and accuracy ensured a clear victory.

The judges unanimously awarded the bout to Wu, marking the end of Nikhat's debut Olympic campaign.

Coming into this bout, Nikhat had lost just two bouts since 2022. She’s also the Commonwealth Games champion and an Asian Games bronze medallist.

Earlier in the tournament, the 28-year-old Nikhat defeated Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer by unanimous decision in the round of 32.

