Rajasthan: Rs 5L assistance to kin of 3 drowned in flood announced

Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of three deceased who lost their lives due to drowning in the basement of a house amid heavy rains in Jaipur.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 4 lakh each has been sanctioned from the Disaster Relief Funds and Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Kamal Shah (23), Puja Saini (19) and Poorvi Saini (6) died in Jaipur in the VKI area due to drowning while they were in the basement area of their house. All the three deceased are from Ara in Bihar.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also chaired a meeting on disaster relief which was attended by the Chief Secretary and other senior officers from divisions and districts.

