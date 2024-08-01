Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka visit landslide-hit Wayanad; take stock of situation (Ld)

Wayanad, Aug 1 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday, said that he experienced emotions similar to those he felt when his father -- late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi -- had died.

Rahul Gandhi, who is a former MP from the Wayanad constituency, arrived in Chooramala -- one of the worst regions impacted by the landslide -- accompanied by his sister, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, earlier in the day.

"Here, it's not just father, but entire families... this is much worse as here this is not just about one person but thousands of people. I give my respects and love to the people of Wayanad. The whole nation is looking towards Wayanad," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka had earlier visited a hospital where the bodies have been kept, and also visited two relief camps.

"It was difficult to speak to the affected people. You don't know what to say to them. Lots of people have said they do not wish to go back to where they lived. We hope the state government undertakes rehabilitation measures soon.

"This is a huge tragedy and I wish to thank all those who are working very hard and I feel proud of all of them. I am very sad to see the sufferings. To me this is a national disaster," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress MP from Rae Bareli also underlined "this is not the right time and place" for political wrangling.

"People here want help as they are in a state of shock. And I am not interested in politics... people want care," said Rahul.

Meanwhile, his sister Priyanka said: "This is a massive tragedy. We met a young boy who held on to his grandmother for six hours and saved her, but unfortunately, his mother and others could not be saved. People here have lost everything and the entire country is willing to extend help."

Meanwhile, the toll has risen to 283 while around 200 people remain missing with distraught relatives spending anxious moments.

A massive rescue operation involving officials from Defence, Police department and Fire, besides local residents is currently underway at the four worst landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district -- Chooramala, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu. Thousands of people were caught unawares when two landslides took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Notably, Rahul and Priyanka were scheduled to visit Wayanad on Wednesday, but their schedule was put off because of adverse weather situations and incessant rain.

"Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X earlier.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi was an MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he got elected from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad constituencies, but he chose the former over the latter.

Priyanka Gandhi is likely to contest polls from Wayanad, whenever a by-election to the Lok Sabha constituency happens.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.