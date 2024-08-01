Not Virat or Rohit, this cricketer is Dhoni’s current favourite player

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni faced a tricky question during an interaction in a promotional event. He was asked to pick his current favourite batsman or bowler. Dhoni quickly named fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as his current favourite player while everyone in the audience were hoping to hear the names of prominent players like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

The followup question to Dhoni was whether that implied there were no world-class bowlers in the Team India besides Bumrah. Clarifying his choice for Bumrah, the cricketer said, “Definitely not. Choosing a favourite is easier with a bowler like Bumrah in the mix. It’s more challenging to select a batsman because we have so many talented players. That doesn’t mean our bowlers aren’t exceptional. It’s tough to choose just one batsman since each one I watch seems to perform brilliantly.”

Dhoni further said that Team India is performing well and he does not want to pick any one batter. He added that several batsmen are hitting excellent knocks and he hopes to see them continue scoring runs for the team.

Bumrah has been rested and he’s not playing in the white ball series against Sri Lanka. He is regarded as one of the best bowlers. He played a crucial role in leading Team India to their second ICC T20 World Cup title in the Caribbean region.

