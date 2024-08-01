Ashwin Babu's birthday special poster released by Arunasree Entertainments

Young and Energetic Hero Ashwin Babu, known for captivating audiences with diverse roles, is set to star in an exciting new project. This medico-thriller, directed by Mamidala M.R. Krishna and presented by T. Vamsidhar Reddy, marks the third production of Arunasree Entertainments. T. Ganapathi Reddy is producing the film on a grand scale.

On August 1, to celebrate Ashwin Babu's birthday, the film unit released a special poster, which has since gone viral and generated significant buzz and anticipation for the movie.

The film stars Riya Suman opposite Ashwin Babu. Ayesha Khan, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Yashna Chaudhary, Sudarshan, Sakalaka Shankar, and Raghava in key roles.

The film has completed 75% of its shooting in locations such as Hyderabad, Vizag, and the Kodaikanal region. It is slated for release this year ending.

Top-notch technicians are working on this project. Gaura Hari is composing the music, M.N. Bal Reddy is the Director of Photography, and Viplav Naishadam is the editor. Suresh (Baby Suresh) is art director.