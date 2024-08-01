Sai vs Ranvir: Who will win Bigg Boss OTT 3 title?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: After weeks of drama and entertainment, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 is coming to an end. The grand finale of the reality show will be on August 2, 2024. The grand finale will premiere at 9 pm on Friday. The Bigg Boss house is left with only five finalists after the eviction of popular YouTuber Armaan Malik.

As the makers of the reality show prepare for the grand finale, the last five contestants Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Naezy will battle it out for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy. A day before the final episode of the reality show, two names are emerging as the strong contenders for the Bigg Boss title — Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey.

Kabhi jeeta dil, kabhi diya dushmano ko chill😅

Kya @RanvirShorey ko milega ultimate jeet ka thrill? Dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 ka Grand Finale kal raat, 9 baje.

Streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium.#BBOTT3onJioCinema #BBOTT3 #BiggBoss #JioCinemaPremium pic.twitter.com/Y1BxcpxAHk — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 1, 2024

Looking at the predictions, we can safely assume the fight is between Sai and Ranvir for the Bigg Boss title. The audience loved the Imli actor Sai Ketan Rao as he never faked his emotions in the house. One of the plus points for Sai is he’s a self-made man. He’s survived the eviction process through his strategic gameplay.

Even though Armaan was eliminated from the show, his wife Kritika can bring home the winner’s trophy. However, he’s rooting for Ranvir Shorey because he thinks the Tiger 3 actor is not in the show for money so he deserves the trophy.

Earlier, Bigg Boss fans expressed their disappointment over the eviction of other contestants including Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, and Lovekesh Kataria. Subsequently, Armaan Malik’s eviction has left the last five contestants to fight for the trophy and prize money. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner will take home Rs 25 lakh as prize money along with the trophy.

