New FASTag Rules Announced: Know the Complete Details!

The new regulations from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will impact FASTag users starting August 1, 2024 (today). The regulations aim to enhance toll payment processes and reduce traffic congestion.

When a vehicle approaches the toll gate, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology deducts the required amount after the scanner reads the sticker, provided there is a sufficient balance. FASTag not only simplifies payments but also reduces traffic. Vehicle owners can quickly obtain FASTag windshield stickers at toll plazas, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum petrol bunks, banks, Paytm, and Amazon. Using them ensures hassle-free toll booth payments and uninterrupted traffic flow.

According to reports, new guidelines will emerge starting August 1, focusing on critical areas.

New Guidelines for FASTag:

The new regulations for FASTag mainly focus on Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements and linking vehicles. The latest regulations include:

KYC Updates: Customers must update their KYC details before October 31, 2024, and the stickers valid for three to five years must also be updated before the deadline.

Linkage Requirements: Every vehicle's FASTag sticker should be linked to the mobile number for hassle-free communication starting today.

Vehicle Details: The FASTag should be connected to the vehicle's chassis number and registration number.

Sticker Replacement: Vehicle owners must replace FASTags older than five years with new ones.

New Vehicle FASTags: New vehicle owners must update their new FASTags within 90 days.

Photograph Update: To avoid misuse, owners should update a clear photograph of their vehicle to the FASTag system.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that the new toll gate system will be implemented.

Updating the new regulations, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister announced that the Central Government will implement the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for toll gate systems. Previously, users had to recharge their FASTag, but the new system will deduct payments directly from banks.

He added that these new regulations aim to enhance the payment process and be cost-effective. The new GNSS will be implemented in parallel with the existing FASTag system. The government plans to develop the new system without forcing the public to adopt it immediately.