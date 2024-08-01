Suriya, Jyothika and Karthi donate 50 lakhs to the Wayanad Landslides relief!

The landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, have devastated the region, resulting in the tragic loss of 208 lives, with the toll expected to rise. The disaster has caused immense heartbreak and chaos in neighbouring areas.

Since yesterday morning, NDRF and the Indian Army, local police and firefighters are continuing their rescue operation to save the people. This incident created chaos and emotional heartbreak in the neighbouring areas.

South Indian celebrities Suriya, Jyothika and Karthi donated 50 Lkahs to the CM relief fund as their side of support. They expressed their deepest condolences as emotional support, not just financial support.

