Mr Telangana dies in road mishap near Siddipet

Jul 11, 2024, 15:06 IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, winner of Mr. Telangana title Mohammed Sohail (23) died in a road accident. The accident occurred near Mirudoddi when Sohail reportedly lost control of his bike and collided with an autorickshaw laden with scrap material. 

Sohail, a resident of Siddipet, and his friend Mohammed Khadir (23) were heading towards Mirudoddi on a bike. Both sustained grievous injuries in the mishap and locals rushed them to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Sohail succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. 

Sohail had earned name and fame through bodybuilding championships. During a short span of time, he won many accolades in many district-level, State-level and South India-level bodybuilding championships. He had also won the Mr. Telangana championships. After initial investigation, Mirudoddi police said over-speeding appears to be the cause of the accident. 

