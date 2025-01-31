Hyderabad Reports Suspected Guillain Barre Syndrome Case Following Pune Outbreak

In a concerning development, a woman from Siddipet, Hyderabad, has been admitted to a corporate hospital with symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). This could possibly be the first reported case in Hyderabad, following an outbreak in Pune. The woman is currently in critical condition and on ventilator support.

GBS is a rare condition that typically occurs 2 to 6 weeks after an infection. It causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms like severe weakness in the limbs and diarrhea. The syndrome often appears after a person recovers from a bacterial or viral infection, which weakens the immune system.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that the exact cause of the rise in GBS cases in Pune is still unknown. However, they assured that GBS is not contagious and does not cause an epidemic or pandemic. It is found in both children and young adults. Fortunately, most patients recover completely after receiving treatment.

While the situation remains concerning, the ICMR emphasized that GBS is treatable and does not usually lead to long-term health issues. Efforts are being made to understand the cause and prevent further cases from spreading.