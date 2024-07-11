YS Jagan Strongly Condemns TDP's Cowardly Attack on Deccan Chronicle Office
Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has responded to the physical attack of TDP goons against the Deccan Chronicle office in Visakhapatnam. Strongly condemning the cowardly act, Jagan called it another attempt to stifle media.
The news published by DC against Vizag Steel Plant privatisation reportedly did not go down well with TDP and its allies. A section of people associated to TDP resorted to violence and lit up fire to DC's Vizag unit office.
.@JaiTDP goons attacked Deccan Chronicle office after we published an unbiased report on VSP privatisation
Intimidation tactics won’t silence us, @JaiTDP, @BJP4India, @JanaSenaParty...
#PressFreedom #StandWithJournalism pic.twitter.com/RTh0rE0kMB
— Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) July 10, 2024
Here is YS Jagan's response:
I strongly condemn this cowardly attack on the office of @DeccanChronicle by people associated with @JaiTDP.
This is yet another attempt to stifle media that doesn’t blindly tow the line of the TDP and always chooses to be unbiased.
Democracy in Andhra Pradesh is being… https://t.co/xi8nF5G5z6
— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 10, 2024