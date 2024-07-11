YS Jagan Strongly Condemns TDP's Cowardly Attack on Deccan Chronicle Office

Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has responded to the physical attack of TDP goons against the Deccan Chronicle office in Visakhapatnam. Strongly condemning the cowardly act, Jagan called it another attempt to stifle media.

The news published by DC against Vizag Steel Plant privatisation reportedly did not go down well with TDP and its allies. A section of people associated to TDP resorted to violence and lit up fire to DC's Vizag unit office.

Here is YS Jagan's response: